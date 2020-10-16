Chemistry in Pictures: Think happy thoughts

Many people use mnemonic devices, tricks to help remember information. Abigail Jennifer G., a master’s candidate at Madras Christian College, looks for correlations between chemistry and Disney movies to stay engaged and have fun while learning. “I try to document my laboratory work so as to correlate each and every salt I analyze or complex or compound I prepare to a Disney event, character, or artifact; this helps me remember the preparation method and chemicals required for the experiment,” she explains. For example, fluorescin dye (top), which she synthesized in the lab, brings to mind Tinkerbell’s pixie dust, and recrystallized aspirin (bottom) evokes this line from Frozen: “Only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart.” She says it took an “act of true love to bring out those perfectly structured crystals.”
Submitted by Abigail Jennifer G. (@AbigailJen on Twitter and @abigail.jennifer on Instagram)
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter