Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Undergraduate Education

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Lab in a box

by Alexandra Taylor
October 10, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

A photo of a clear resin cast containing two flasks, one with solid copper acetate and one with an aqueous solution of copper acetate.
Credit: Adrian Villalta-Cerdas

Adrian Villalta-Cerdas created this resin art to allow students to safely handle small amounts of chemicals during his general chemistry lectures at Sam Houston State University. Here, copper acetate appears in its solid form on the left and in an aqueous solution on the right. To make the resin casts, Villalta-Cerdas fills 1-mL flasks with the desired compounds and then fills the bottom of a silicon mold with some epoxy resin. Once it hardens, he adds the flasks, covers them with resin, and allows it to harden for 48 hours. He’s also made casts of liquid mercury, nickel(II) chloride, and graphite, to name a few. If a student were to drop a cast, the glass containers inside might break, but the compounds would remain safely encased inside the resin. Villalta-Cerdas says the reaction from his students has been mostly positive, but adds, “With college students, it is hard sometimes to tell if they like something or not.”

Submitted by Adrian Villalta-Cerdas

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Punk science album drops; dropping science on the concertgoing crowd.

Chemistry education moves from classroom to escape room

Louisiana State University’s ChemDemo program brings chemistry to the community

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Mercurial heart
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Hope she was collecting the solid phase
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: What's in your ink

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE