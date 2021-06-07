Chemistry in Pictures: Pining away

Qiang Lv of Soochow University captured this fluorescence micrograph during an experiment that involved dissolving organic compounds known as fused-ring aromatic hydrocarbons in a mixed solvent and dropped them onto a glass slide. “As the solution quickly volatilized, small molecules self-assembled to form aggregates with different morphologies and luminescence,” Lv explains. “We used small organic semiconductor molecules as ink, the solution self-assembly method as the pen, and a glass substrate as the drawing board, which outlines a portrait of a pine tree. Its leaves are thin and pointed, bunches spread out like needles to prick hands. Although it does not bloom beautiful flowers, it is evergreen all the year round, and it is more memorable.”
Submitted by Qiang Lv
