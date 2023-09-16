Albemarle gets US funds for North Carolina lithium project

The US Department of Defense has approved a $90 million grant to help Albemarle restart its lithium mine in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, and produce lithium chemicals. Albemarle said last year that it was considering reopening the mine. Then in March 2023 the firm said it had picked Chester County, South Carolina, as the site for a $1.3 billion plant that will convert ore and old batteries into lithium hydroxide for electric vehicle batteries.
