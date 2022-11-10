Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Canada orders Chinese companies to sell stake in lithium miners

Other Chinese investments have gone through in recent years

by Matt Blois
November 10, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

A team works on Neo Lithium's lithium extraction project in Argentina.
Credit: Neo Lithium
The Canadian government didn't stop Zijin Mining Group's acquisition of Canadian mining company Neo Lithium earlier this year.

The Canadian government is ordering several Chinese companies to sell their stakes in three small Canadian lithium miners, arguing that the investments pose a threat to national security.

Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources must sell its shares in Power Metals; Chengze Lithium International must divest from Lithium Chile, and Zangge Mining Investment must sell its ownership in Ultra Lithium. Those mining companies are trying to set up lithium mining operations in Argentina, Canada, and Chile. Ultra Lithium and Power Metals said in statements that they are reviewing legal options.

The order to divest follows other successful investments by Chinese companies in recent years. In February of this year, Zijin Mining Group paid $719 million to acquire the Canadian lithium miner NeoLithium. The Canadian government didn’t see that acquisition as a national security threat, though some members of the Canadian parliament raised concerns. When Agrium and PotashCorp merged to form the Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien in 2018, antitrust regulators in India and China required the new company to sell its 24% stake in Chile’s SQM, one of the world’s biggest lithium miners and a producer of fertilizer chemicals. China’s Tianqi Lithium bought those shares for about $4.1 billion. And in 2017, China’s Gangfeng Lithium acquired a 20% stake in Canada’s Lithium Americas, and owns nearly half of the company’s mining project in Argentina. It’s not clear what the divestment order means for those companies.

China has been a major player in the lithium market for years, especially when it comes to processing lithium chemicals and making batteries. Now other countries are now trying to catch up. The US government is spending billions of dollars to build up its lithium-ion battery industry through the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Canada is also developing a critical minerals strategy, and hopes to play a larger role in battery supply chains. BASF, Umicore, and General Motors all have plans to build factories for battery materials in Canada, but mining projects have been slow to materialize.

Howard Klein, president of the lithium advisory firm RK Equity, says ordering Chinese firms to divest themselves from three small companies doesn’t advance Canada’s ambition to participate in the battery supply chain. He says the move might scare off future Chinese investors. That could make it harder for Canadian firms to raise money, especially since North American investors are wary of mining projects. He would rather see Canada commit to large levels of public funding for battery projects, as the US has done. “There are sticks against China,” he says. “Where are the carrots to fund homegrown projects?”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
SQM and Hancock bid $1.1 billion for lithium miner Azure
Lithium M&A continues with bid for Azure Minerals
Imerys takes majority stake in British Lithium
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE