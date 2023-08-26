Ford and South Korean partners plan cathode materials plant in Quebec

Ford Motor and two South Korean firms, SK On and EcoPro BM, are planning a plant to make lithium-ion battery cathode materials in Bécancour, Quebec. The facility will cost about $900 million and have the capacity to make 45,000 metric tons per year of nickel cobalt manganese materials. Ford says the investment, its first in Quebec, is part of a plan to establish local production of key battery materials. SK On is building battery plants in the US with Ford and other companies. EcoPro BM makes cathode materials in South Korea.
