Energy Storage

ICL breaks ground on LFP plant

by Matt Blois
August 19, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 27
Missouri Governor Mike Parson and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, walking in a field, wearing hard hats, apparently talking to each other.
Credit: ICL Group
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm attended ICL's groundbreaking.

ICL Group has started construction of a facility in St. Louis, Missouri, that will produce lithium iron phosphate (LFP), a material used to make battery cathodes. Most LFP is made in China. ICL’s plant, partially funded by a US Department of Energy grant, could be the first large-scale LFP plant in the US when it opens in 2025. Nickel-based battery cathodes store more energy than LFP-based batteries. But carmakers are increasingly interested in LFP because it’s cheaper and less likely to catch fire.

