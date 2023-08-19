ICL breaks ground on LFP plant

ICL Group has started construction of a facility in St. Louis, Missouri, that will produce lithium iron phosphate (LFP), a material used to make battery cathodes. Most LFP is made in China. ICL’s plant, partially funded by a US Department of Energy grant, could be the first large-scale LFP plant in the US when it opens in 2025. Nickel-based battery cathodes store more energy than LFP-based batteries. But carmakers are increasingly interested in LFP because it’s cheaper and less likely to catch fire.
