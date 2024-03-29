Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Implantable batteries run on oxygen in the body

Proof-of-concept device points at using the body’s oxygen and sodium to power medical implants

by Prachi Patel
March 29, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

On the left, a schematic of a battery with oxygen bubbles at one electrode; on the right is an image of a thin battery pouch.
Credit: Chem
A soft, flexible implantable battery made of a sodium-gallium-tin alloy anode and a nanoporous gold cathode is packaged in a porous polymer that allows oxygen from the body’s fluids to fuel electricity-producing reactions.

Replacing waning batteries in implantable medical devices usually means invasive surgery. A new battery designed to run on the body’s oxygen and tested in rats hints at a way to power medical sensors and simulators for much longer than is possible with existing batteries (Chem 2024, DOI: 10.1016/j.chempr.2024.02.012).

Batteries are the best option available today for powering implantable electronics. But they have limited lifetimes. So researchers have been trying to develop devices that generate power via chemical reactions with glucose or enzymes found in the body.

Xizheng Liu of Tianjin University of Technology, Pingli Wu of Hebei University, Yonggang Wang of Fudan University, and colleagues decided to use the body’s oxygen as a continuous energy source in a metal-oxygen battery. Metal-oxygen batterieshave theoretical energy densities 5–10 times greater than the lithium-based implantable batteries used today, Liu says.

The soft, flexible battery has an anode made of a sodium-gallium-tin alloy and a nanoporous gold cathode. The researchers packaged the device in a porous polymer case that protects the battery components while allowing contact with body fluids. Sodium at the anode undergoes oxidation during discharge, providing electrons for electric current and sodium ions that move to the cathode. At the cathode, oxygen from body fluids undergoes reduction to form water and hydrogen peroxide.

Implanted under the skin of rats, the device operated for about 4 weeks, producing 1.3 V with a maximum power density of 2.6 µW/cm2. That energy density is too low for devices now, Liu says, and the service life of the battery depends on the amount of sodium at the anode. But the concept shows that it’s possible to produce power by harnessing sodium ions and oxygen in the body.

Amay Bandodkar, an electrical and computer engineering professor at North Carolina State University, says the unique, biocompatible battery is promising for implantable electronics. “It would be interesting if an advanced biodegradable version of this battery could be made.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The motion of molecules makes electricity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogel battery could power bioimplants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogel battery could power bio-implants
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE