Keliber gets loan for European lithium project

Keliber Technology, a subsidiary of the mining firm Sibanye-Stillwater, has secured a $556 million loan, the last piece of financing needed to build a lithium mine and chemical plant in Finland. The loan includes funding from the European Union and commercial banks. The $740 million project will produce 15,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide per year. The facility will use Metso technology that extracts lithium from ore using sodium carbonate instead of sulfuric acid and eliminates sulfate waste.
