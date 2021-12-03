Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Lithium producers show interest in the US

Companies are betting on high prices and auto industry desire for local supplies

by Matt Blois
December 3, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

A photo of a road leading to Albemarle's Silver Peak, Nevada, lithium facility.
Credit: Albemarle
Albemarle is doubling brine-extraction capacity at this lithium facility in Silver Peak, Nevada.

Strong demand for lithium, used to make batteries for electric vehicles, is increasing interest in extracting the mineral within the US.

The lithium price index of the consulting firm Benchmark Minerals is up about 240% since the beginning of the year. In November, the Chilean lithium chemical maker SQM reported that profits from its lithium business more than doubled during the first 9 months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The company expects lithium prices to be even higher in the fourth quarter.

“These results were driven by considerably higher sales volumes and prices,” SQM CEO Ricardo Ramos said on a conference call. “Demand in lithium markets is exceeding our previous expectations.”

The US gets most of its lithium from South America, where it is produced cheaply by pumping lithium-rich brines into large ponds and letting them evaporate.

Some US auto manufacturers want a domestic source to protect their battery supply chains. In July, GM invested in the Controlled Thermal Resources’ lithium project in California’s Salton Sea, and Tesla owns lithium clay deposits in Nevada. Such concerns, paired with high prices, are spurring other lithium development projects in the US.

Currently, Albemarle is the only company producing basic lithium chemicals in the US. The specialty chemical maker plans to double extraction capacity at its site in Silver Peak, Nevada, by 2025.

In December, Standard Lithium raised $100 million from Koch Strategic Platforms to continue working on a direct-lithium-extraction project in southwest Arkansas. Rather than using evaporation ponds, direct lithium extraction chemically removes lithium from brines and pumps the leftover water back to the aquifer.

The investment follows Anson Resources’ decision last month to conduct a feasibility study for a lithium plant in Utah. The company says the move was motivated by the increase in lithium prices and better lithium-production technology.

And in November, EnergySource Minerals received approval from a local planning commission to extract lithium from brine at a geothermal plant in the Salton Sea. The company expects to start construction on its facility in 2022 and begin operations in 2024.

Edward Anderson, CEO of TRU Group, a firm that provides consulting services for lithium projects, says he’s not optimistic about the prospects for direct lithium extraction, which he calls an unproven technology.

“We don’t have a direct extraction technology that, to my mind, is anywhere near commercialization,” he says.

If companies working in the US can increase lithium production, Benchmark Minerals analyst Cameron Perks says, there’s a chance they’ll be able to compete with operations in other countries. He says electric vehicle manufacturers aiming to reduce their carbon footprint may view US lithium as more environmentally friendly.

“Beggars can’t be choosers in the short term,” Perks says. “Over the next few years, they’re going to have to just find [lithium] wherever they can. But long term, maybe they’ll be able to choose a bit more, in terms of environmental connotations.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lilac raises $145 million for US lithium project
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ExxonMobil plans to use direct lithium extraction in Arkansas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Allkem and Livent plan merger to form major lithium player
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE