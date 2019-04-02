Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Poisonous mushroom compound could help flow batteries

The vanadium-binding compound could improve the stability of the devices

by Katherine Bourzac
April 2, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

Photo of toadstool mushrooms.
Credit: Shutterstock
Toadstools and other mushrooms accumulate vanadium in a complex called amavadin that has been adapted for use in flow batteries.

As utilities adopt more renewables, the need for large-scale energy storage on electrical grid is growing. Solar, wind, and other renewables produce electricity intermittently, so storage is key to making those sources practical. One way to meet this need is with flow batteries, which store energy in large tanks of chemicals. But for this technology to compete with conventional lithium ion batteries, the storage capacity of flow batteries must be increased, and their stability improved.

A group of chemists working to improve the flow battery has found inspiration in an unusual place: the forest floor. On Sunday at the American Chemical Society national meeting in Orlando, Patrick Cappillino, a chemist at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, described how his group has adapted a compound made by mushrooms to improve the stability of flow batteries.

In a conventional battery, lithium and other ions move back and forth between solid electrodes. Redox flow batteries store energy in the oxidation state of a charge carrier, commonly vanadium, that stays put. Instead, protons and electrons or hydroxide ions travel back and forth across a membrane separating tanks of solvents and the charge carrier.

Vanadium is the charge carrier of choice because it can be chemically toggled between several oxidation states, Cappillino said. To prevent the ions from moving across the membrane, V4+ is held in place by a chemical carrier. A good vanadium-binding compound has to do many things. It should have high affinity for the metal ion. And it should be very stable—these batteries need to be charged thousands of times and last for years. These compounds also need to be highly soluble in solvents that can withstand high voltages without decomposing. The higher the voltage, the more energy the flow battery can store. Existing flow batteries are limited to about 1 V, and that voltage needs to increase four- or five-fold for the technology to be a contender, Cappillino said. (Lithium ion batteries operate at about 3.8 V.)

Cappillino was surprised to learn from a colleague that mushrooms in the Amanita genus, which includes several poisonous fungi such as toadstools, accumulate relatively large amounts of vanadium in a coordination complex called amavadin. Amavadin has the highest vanadium-binding stability ever measured. Cappillino wondered if he could adapt it to work in a flow battery.

Structure of amavadin.

The UMass Dartmouth researchers reported a 100-gram synthesis of an amavadin-inspired compound called VBH2- two years ago (J. Mater. Chem. A 2017, DOI: 10.1039/C7TA00365J). Yang-Shao Horn, a chemist who develops vanadium redox flow batteries at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is impressed by the synthesis method and the molecular design of the compound.

During a session in the Division of Physical Chemistry, Cappillino discussed his group’s progress on translating the fungi-inspired compound to flow batteries. VBH2- is highly selective for vanadium, and the compound is stable. But it’s not soluble enough in high-voltage solvents for use in a flow battery. The UMass Dartmouth researchers are working on it by tuning the material’s solubility.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boosting the performance of aqueous potassium-ion batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MgB2 boosts lithium-sulfur battery performance
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Predictive approach to better batteries
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE