Mote is planning hydrogen from wood

Mote is planning a second low-carbon hydrogen plant in California. The plant, which will be in the Sacramento area, will produce 21,000 metric tons (t) per year of hydrogen from wood waste and forest residues in a gasification process. It will sequester 450,000 t of carbon dioxide in saline aquifers. Mote has received $1.2 million in grants from the US Forest Service, the California Department of Conservation, and the California Department of Forestry. It is planning its first plant for Bakersfield.
