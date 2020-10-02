Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Renewables

Device converts heat into electricity more efficiently

New design promises low-cost thermophotovoltaics for energy storage and heat scavenging

by Prachi Patel, special to C&EN
October 2, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

A photo of a thermophotovoltaic device.
Credit: Dejiu Fan/University of Michigan
This thermophotovoltaic device achieves record-high efficiency by incorporating a 600 nm thick air layer between an indium gallium arsenide photovoltaic cell and a reflective metallic layer underneath.

Heat, whether from the sun or from engines and furnaces, is often wasted. Thermophotovoltaic devices, which convert heat into electricity, promise a super efficient way to scavenge it. And they could enable compact, simple systems for grid energy storage that are cheaper than batteries. But devices made so far have yet to catch up to this promise because they are too expensive and not efficient enough. A new thermophotovoltaic design with a record-high 32 percent efficiency could turn that around (Nature 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2717-7).

Thermophotovoltaic systems use an energy source like concentrated sunlight or a stream of hot gas to heat a thermal material, which in turn emits low-energy infrared radiation. A specially engineered photovoltaic cell captures that radiation and converts it to electricity.

To get high efficiencies, thermophotovoltaic systems made so far have had to incorporate expensive materials. Most infrared radiation from thermal emitters is low energy. So today’s devices use specially engineered emitters that can radiate at least some high-energy light and expensive indium gallium arsenide photovoltaic cells that can absorb low-energy light. Still, much of the emitter’s radiation goes to waste, so researchers have recently made photovoltaic cells with a mirrorlike metal layer on their back surface to reflect the low-energy light back to the emitter for reuse. Even in the best cells, chemical engineer Andrej Lenert says, the metal mirror absorbs at least 5% of the light, so a significant amount of energy is wasted.

To weed out this inefficiency, Lenert’s team at the University of Michigan and electrical engineer Stephen Forrest came up with a cell design that reflects 99% of the low-energy light back to the emitter. They did this by adding an air layer between the semiconductor and the metal. Too thick a layer adds electrical resistance, so they had to get it just right: 600 nm.

The team made thermophotovoltaic devices with and without the air layer. Adding the air layer increased the heat-to-electricity conversion efficiency from 24% to 32%. This simple scheme improves efficiency.

“The biggest bottleneck for thermophotovoltaic efficiency has been the wasted low-energy light,” Lenert says. “Now that we have 99% reflectance, this really paves the way for very high efficiency.”

Alejandro Datas of the Polytechnic University of Madrid’s Institute of Solar Energy calls the work a breakthrough and says it could enable conversion efficiencies of more than 40 percent in the near future. This increase would bring the efficiency of thermophotovoltaics close to that of today’s most efficient heat engines, “but with the important difference that thermophotovoltaics can be made simple and small.”

Such devices could lead to compact energy-storage systems that use surplus renewable power to produce heat that is stored in materials such as molten salt. That heat could then be used to produce thermophotovoltaic electricity on demand. “Because heat can be stored, thermophotovoltaics have a remarkable role to play in solving the energy storage challenge,” Datas says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A new electricity-boosting effect seen in perovskites
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hybrid Device Harnesses Light And Heat From The Sun
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lead-Free Perovskite Solar Cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE