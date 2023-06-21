Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Solar Power

New alloy could shrink perovskite solar cell cost

Bilayer electrode made with abundant materials would be easy to print or coat on large-scale

by Prachi Patel, special to C&EN
June 21, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

Image shows side-view image of bilayer electrode on top of perovskite solar cell fabrication, including arrows showing the painting on of the nickel-doped graphite and brushing on of bismuth-indium alloy.
Credit: ACS Energy Lett.
The new process combines a nickel-doped graphite layer with a bismuth-indium alloy to make a bilayer back electrode for a perovskite solar cell.

An easy-to-make graphite and metal alloy electrode could be a cheaper alternative to the gold electrodes used in today’s perovskite solar cells (ACS Energy Lett. 2023, DOI: 10.1021/acsenergylett.3c00852).

Perovskite solar cells, which convert sunlight to electricity with greater than 25% efficiency, perform about as well as today’s silicon-based devices. But while perovskites are cheap and can be made simply by depositing precursor solutions, the gold used for the back electrode is expensive, as is making gold films with expensive, time-consuming vacuum-based processes.

Tao Xu of Northern Illinois University, Kai Zhu of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and their colleagues set out to replace gold with a cheap, abundant material that is easy to process. Gold is used today because it is highly conductive, and because its electron energy levels match those of perovskites, so it can easily extract charges created in the photovoltaic material. “We realized that we could separate these two requirements to two different materials so we don’t have to stick with gold,” Xu says.

For charge extraction, they mixed graphite with nickel to match the perovskite’s electron energy levels. They chose a highly conductive bismuth-indium alloy to transfer charges out of the device. Both the nickel-doped graphite and the metal alloy, given its low melting point of 110 °C, could be printed or blade-coated in ambient conditions.

The team’s analysis shows that for a 1 GW solar plant, their electrode could be manufactured for about 25% the cost of the carbon nanomaterials being considered today to replace gold.

“By potentially reducing both materials cost and infrastructural investment, this technology could enable perovskite solar cells a more attractive option to the multibillion-dollar photovoltaic industry,” says Lin Zhiqun, a materials scientist at the National University of Singapore.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novel material outperforms standard catalysts in zinc-air batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanowires keep white LEDs flexible
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perovskites Emit Laser Light
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE