Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Solar Power

Researchers make transparent solar cells from hole-riddled silicon

Colorless solar windows could lead to power-generating building facades, car sunroofs, and phone screens

by Prachi Patel
December 11, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

A photo of a person holding up a transparent silicon solar cell.
Credit: Joule
By punching an array of tiny holes in opaque crystalline silicon wafers, researchers have made colorless, semi-transparent solar cells.

See-through solar cells offer the exciting prospect of turning gleaming skyscrapers into photovoltaic powerhouses. But it has been difficult to make solar cells that are both transparent and efficient. Now researchers have found a simple, low-cost trick to make opaque silicon solar cells transparent: punch tiny, carefully patterned holes in them (Joule 2019, DOI: 10.1016/j.joule.2019.11.008).

Some researchers and companies have already developed ways to make solar windows. These include thin-film solar cells made with amorphous silicon, quantum dots, and, more recently, perovskites. However, all of these devices are semi-transparent and have a reddish or brownish tint. “Colored windows look pretty, but nobody wants to look outside through a colored window always,” says Kwanyong Seo, a chemist at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology. To make the devices clearer, researchers would have to use thinner materials, which would further decrease their efficiency.

Seo, Seungwoo Lee of Korea University, and their colleagues wanted to make neutral-colored transparent cells with crystalline silicon, which Seo calls “the best material for solar cells with high efficiency and long-term stability.” Using conventional silicon wafers could also make commercialization a cinch because they are a mainstay of the electronics and photovoltaics industries.

To make their transparent devices, the team etched a grid of 100-µm-wide holes into a conventional industrial silicon wafer. Visible light passes through the holes without diffracting to create color, while the silicon around the holes absorbs light for conversion into electricity. By controlling the number and spacing of the holes, the silicon becomes anywhere from 20–50% transparent. Solar cells made with these wafers range in efficiency from 12.2–7.4%, respectively.

Those efficiencies are less than half those of the best conventional opaque silicon cells but still beat some other transparent devices made so far. Amorphous silicon and perovskite-based transparent solar cells, for instance, can have efficiencies up to 14% and are 50% transparent but have a strong reddish color. Organic photovoltaic materials give colorless, 50% transparent devices, but the best devices have reached just 5% efficiency.

The etching process also wastes silicon, but the researchers plan to try another approach that involves depositing crystalline silicon in a pattern instead of etching a wafer.

The devices are also small with a size of 1 cm2. “The next step for my team is to scale up the device to 25 cm2 and increase the efficiency to 15%,” Seo says.

Nam-Gyu Park, a chemical engineer at Sungkyunkwan University, calls this transparent silicon solar cell technology “unique and a breakthrough.” The devices can’t be made flexible or colorful like with other transparent solar cell technologies, he says. But he thinks they could find a large market in buildings and vehicle sunroofs, where they would have the added benefit of increasing building energy efficiency by regulating temperature because silicon blocks heat-producing infrared rays. Seo also imagines the see-through solar panels leading to power-generating phone and tablet screens.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanowires keep white LEDs flexible
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hybrid Device Harnesses Light And Heat From The Sun
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perovskite Nanowires Win Laser Battle
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE