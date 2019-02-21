Advertisement

Environment

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Gigantic geochemistry﻿

by Corinna Wu
February 21, 2019
A photo of a cave filled with giant transluscent crystals that dwarf a human exploring them.

Huge, milky-white beams of gypsum (CaSO4·2H2O) fill the Cave of Crystals near Naica, Mexico. For nearly a million years, conditions within the cave 290 m underground were perfect for the growth of the crystals, allowing them to reach massive sizes. Scientists are now studying how to protect and preserve the crystals for future generations.

Credit: Alexander Van Driessche/Wikimedia Commons

Related C&EN Content:

Naica’s crystal cave captivates chemists

Giant crystals in Mexican cave face dehydration

Synthetic lava brings eruption into the lab﻿.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

