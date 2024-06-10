Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Personal hygiene habits affect indoor air quality

Skipping a shower or slathering on lotion changes the mix of volatile organic compounds that waft off skin

by Carolyn Wilke, special to C&EN
June 10, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A close up of two hands being held under shower water.
Credit: Shutterstock

At home, school, and work, our bodies encounter a host of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, given off by furniture, carpet, or paint. But people also emanate VOCs in appreciable amounts, influencing indoor air quality. New research finds that human hygiene habits such as skipping showers or slathering on lotion also affect the profile of indoor VOCs (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2024, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.4c01698).

Compounds in skin oils have been found to react with oxidants such as ozone—an air pollutant that often finds its way inside from outdoors—to produce VOCs. So it may seem obvious that showering or not showering might change the VOC mix. “But actually,” says Nijing Wang of the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, “nobody has done such a study.”

Wang and her colleagues had four male volunteers sit together for several hours a day in a steel room that had been rigged with sensitive instruments to detect VOCs. They gave the men unscented personal care products to use during the study and asked them to avoid consuming alcohol or heavily seasoned foods, which can influence the amounts and type of VOCs they emitted.

The team measured the volunteers’ VOC emissions when the men had showered the previous evening, to get a benchmark level, and then again on 2 successive days when they hadn’t showered. The researchers took these measurements in both ozone-containing and ozone-free air; in another experiment, the team analyzed the molecules wafting off the participants when they had applied lotion before entering the chamber.

After skipped showers, both with and without ozone in the air, the volunteers’ VOC emission rates rose. After the participants had missed showers for 2 days, their total VOCs in ozone-free air were 43% higher than the benchmark level when the major contributors from breath were not included. The mix included VOCs that noses can discern at relatively low concentrations, such as acetic acid and some carboxylic acids, which could produce a vinegary smell, Wang says. These compounds likely result from bacteria munching away at skin cells and oils.

“This is something that’s important,” says Brandon Boor, an indoor air quality researcher at Purdue University who was not involved with the study. “Not everybody takes a shower every single day.” These VOC emissions could affect olfaction, which is an underappreciated aspect of air quality, he adds.

Skin oil is loaded with squalene, a big molecule with 30 carbons and many double bonds that reacts quickly with ozone. Since skin oil levels stay fairly constant even if a person forgoes washing for a day or two, Wang and colleagues figured that the emission of ozonolysis reaction products would also be steady. But when the volunteers didn’t shower, both the emission rates and the variety of VOCs that were released rose when ozone was present. The uptick was probably due to secondary VOCs—those formed from reactions with ozonolysis products.

There’s not yet much evidence that these ozonolysis products cause negative health effects at the low concentrations generated, says Delphine Farmer, an atmospheric chemist at Colorado State University who wasn’t involved with the work. Some of the compounds detected—4-oxopentanal and 6-methyl-5-hepten-2-one—may cause lung irritation, and long-term toxic effects remain unknown.

Meanwhile, ozone itself is a well-established air toxin, Farmer notes. Reactions that remove it would at least lower ozone exposure, but it’s not clear by how much. Calculations or modeling could show the degree to which such reactions lower indoor levels of ozone.

The researchers measured lower amounts of skin ozonolysis products when participants had applied unscented lotion before they entered the ozone-containing air. The lotion may be acting as a barrier that prevents some of these reactions, Farmer says. But the lotion itself emitted VOCs and contained oils that served as precursors for some VOCs. Many hair products and skin-care products—including fragrances and deodorants—would also contribute to indoor VOCs, Boor says.

Wang recommends showering daily to keep smells from hampering indoor air quality. It’s not clear how the suite of chemicals produced by reactions between ozone, personal care products, and skin affect our health.

Farmer says that because the study looked only at VOCs coming from these four men, it’s missing out on the diversity of compounds that ultimately result from human metabolism, which correlates with gender, age, and race. Still, she says, the study gets to the interesting fundamental question of how our bodies’ metabolic emissions interact with compounds such as oxidants in the air.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on June 10, 2024, to correct the byline. The story was written by Carolyn Wilke, not Gina Vitale.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Human-generated hydroxyls may affect indoor air quality
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Volatile compounds from personal products drive urban ozone chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Human skin oils drive ozone chemistry in occupied house
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE