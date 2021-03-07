Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Atmospheric Chemistry

Quiz: The chemistry of snow and ice

Think you’re the expert on water’s unique properties? Test your wits.

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
March 7, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Before you take our quiz on snow and ice, make sure you check out our Periodic Graphic for some helpful hints.

To how many other water molecules can a single water molecule in a snowflake form hydrogen bonds?
As of 2013, how many categories of snowflakes had researchers identified?
At what temperature is water’s density highest?
What is the smallest number of water molecules that can form an ice crystal, according to a recent study?
Photochemical reactions on ice crystals in polar stratospheric clouds produce chlorine radicals that deplete ozone. Approximately how many ozone molecules can each chlorine radical destroy?
Ice cores drilled in Antarctica and Greenland yield information on Earth’s past atmosphere and climate. Ratios of isotopes of which element in ice cores are used to estimate past temperatures?
How old is the oldest ice core drilled to date?

You Scored xxxpercentxxx% - xxxnumberxxx out of xxxnumberxxx

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quiz: Ant venom and pheromones

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE