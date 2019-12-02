Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Climate Change

Climate talks seek to fend off double counting of emission cuts

Negotiators in Madrid craft rules for emission trading system

by Cheryl Hogue
December 2, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo shows the conference center in Madrid where the UN climate talks started Dec. 2, 2019.
Credit: Feria de Madrid
Climate negotiators are meeting in Madrid this year after plans for them to gather in Chile got scrapped due to civil unrest in the South American country.

A blunder that accountants and economists take pains to avoid is double counting – counting the same costs or benefits more than once. This kind of error can stem from bad arithmetic or it may, in the case of fraud, be intentional.

Double counting is on the mind of climate change negotiators meeting in Madrid Dec. 2-13. They are working out the details for an international market-based system for trading greenhouse gas emission credits.

In climate talks last year in Poland, governments established most of the rules that will guide nations as they fulfill pledges to control greenhouse gas emissions. Countries rich and poor made those commitments in the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat human-caused climate change.

But the gathering in Poland ended without agreement on rules for emission trading. This system would allow a country that cuts its releases of greenhouse gases to sell credits for doing so to another nation.

Such swaps are intended to reduce the cost of reducing emissions worldwide, help countries meet their Paris Agreement goals, and promote sustainable development, South Africa negotiator Mandy Rambharos says. Emission trading is seen as imperative to attract private investment in emission-cutting projects.

Now, Rambharos and other negotiators gathered in Madrid are trying to resolve thorny issues on emission trading. They hope to pave the way for a second round of emission pledges in 2020 that entail steeper cuts than those promised under the Paris Agreement.

The talks come after a United Nations report in late November warned that the world is heading for a 3.2 °C average rise in average global temperature over preindustrial levels by 2100. Many scientists say such an increase would be catastrophic. The Paris Agreement sets a policy goal to restrain that increase to “well below” 2 °C and urges countries to limit warming to 1.5 °C.

Negotiators hammering out the emission trading rules in Madrid face several challenges, says Kelly Levin of the World Resources Institute, a think tank based in Washington, DC. Perhaps the biggest is determining how to avoid double counting – having the country that cuts emissions and its trading partner both get credit for the reduction.

Preventing this will involve requirements for transparency – some sort of public disclosure about the trades and how they’re being counted, says Erika Lennon, a senior attorney at the Center for International Environmental Law.

Another challenge is ensuring that trades produce emission reductions that would not have happened in the absence of trading. This in part means that the rules will have to be detailed enough to ensure that emissions aren’t simply shifted from one country to another, Lennon says.

Overall, the trading system is supposed to create incentives for countries to take on deeper emission cuts and to implement climate change adaptation projects. A set of weak rules with loopholes will lower countries’ ambitions for addressing climate change, Lennon says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Global climate change talks resume after delay from COVID-19
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Signature of Paris Agreement is first move toward global greenhouse gas controls
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Striding Toward A Climate Deal
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE