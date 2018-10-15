2018 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards announced﻿

Credit: DCEventPhoto

Chemists dedicated to reducing their field’s environmental footprint converged today on a Washington, D.C. auditorium across the street from the American Chemical Society for the 2018 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards . The prizes honored streamlined routes to HIV medications, a technology that eliminates a toxic gas from production of plastic feedstocks, a process for extracting a valuable biodegradable polymer from crustaceans, and a new herbicide designed to minimize agricultural worker exposure.

“These groundbreaking contributions reinforce the notion that green chemistry is smart chemistry and raise the bar for all companies and innovators to strive for sustainable solutions,” says GreenCentre Canada executive director Lynne Manuel, who was not involved with the awards.

Two winners optimized manufacturing processes for HIV drugs. For its synthesis of doravirine, which the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved in August, Merck & Co. took home the Greener Synthetic Pathways Award for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile, Frank Gupton and Tyler McQuade of Virginia Commonwealth University won the Academic Award for their route to nevirapine, a key component of combination drug therapies for HIV.

By using a common solvent for several transformations, the teams avoided multiple intermediate isolations, and increased their chemical yields, says Jason Cooke, scientific leader for a chemistry team developing an HIV drug candidate at GlaxoSmithKline. Continuous processing allowed the awardees to use hazardous materials safely and to avoid energy-intensive temperature extremes, he adds. “In both cases, the environmentally sustainable processes that were developed were also more economically attractive, which allowed a significant reduction in the cost of the drug.”

Chemetry Corp. won the Small Business Award for its eShuttle technology, an electrochemistry innovation that eliminates chlorine gas in the production of both propylene chlorohydrin, a precursor to the polyurethanes used in applications such as foam seat cushions, and ethylene dichloride, a precursor to the polyvinyl chloride found in flooring or raincoats. The Chemetry process uses lower electrochemical cell voltages compared with those used by the traditional process, which reduces power consumption and associated carbon emissions, says Marianne Asaro, director of chemistry and catalysis at consulting firm IHS Markit.

Mari Signum earned the Greener Reaction Conditions Award for its process that extracts chitin, a biodegradable polymer, from shrimp shell waste. The natural biopolymer and its derivative chitosan are in demand for biomedical applications, explains chitin expert Marguerite Rinaudo of Grenoble Alpes University. Traditional chitin isolation requires harsh treatments with HCl and NaOH, whereas Mari Signum’s technique employs a recyclable ionic liquid.

Finally, the Designing Greener Chemicals Award went to DowDuPont spin-off Corteva Agriscience for a new weed killer, Rinskor, made for use with rice. According to Corteva’s analysis, Rinskor requires less active ingredient per acre of crop to kill weeds effectively than competing products. Rinskor “epitomizes what an environmentally friendlier pesticide should be,” says weed scientist Franck Dayan at Colorado State University. “Its mechanism of action is unique to plants, making it particularly safe to the ecosystem.”

The awards program touts the environmental and economic benefits of green chemistry and incentivizes green practices in line with the goals of the U.S. Pollution Prevention Act of 1990. The prizes got their start in 1995, after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency received funding from then-President Bill Clinton. In 2017, the name changed from “Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards” to “Green Chemistry Challenge Awards.” The American Chemical Society’s Green Chemistry Institute (ACS GCI) has historically collaborated with EPA to manage the awards. For 2018, ACS GCI managed the program in its entirety. “We hope EPA will be returning for the 2019 award cycle,” says ACS GCI director Mary Kirchhoff. ACS is the publisher of C&EN.

“It’s definitely not a good sign in terms of how the country prioritizes clean air, water, and soil when EPA isn’t [involved with] the award and the presidential designation is removed,” says ETH Zurich environmental chemist Kristopher McNeill.