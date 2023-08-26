Cascade Biocatalysts nets $2.6 million in early funding

Cascade Biocatalysts, a biomanufacturing firm specializing in green chemistry, raised $2.6 million in a preseed financing round led by Ten VC. Cascade develops processes that make the use of enzymes affordable in a transition from conventional chemistries to more environmentally friendly manufacturing. To date, the Denver-based company has worked on 15 different enzymes for several customers. Cascade hopes to use the funding to scale its operations from lab- to pilot-scale enzyme production.
