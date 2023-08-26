Andritz starts carbon capture plant

The technology firm Andritz has started up the first carbon capture plant using its technology at a steel mill. The pilot plant is at a Voestalpine steel mill in Linz, Austria. It uses an amine-based process to separate carbon dioxide from flue gases. The captured carbon dioxide is injected into containers and sent to an energy storage company that is investigating ways to reuse it in the steel industry.
