Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Greenhouse Gases

EPA ratchets back US production of HFCs

Agency proposes that two chemical plants destroy HFC-23 made as a byproduct

by Cheryl Hogue
September 27, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

The US Environmental Protection Agency is ratcheting back US production of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which are extremely potent greenhouse gases, and is proposing that two chemical plants destroy an HFC made as a byproduct.

Drawing shows the chemical structure of HFC-23

A regulation that administrator Michael S. Regan signed Sept. 23 implements a 2020 law that mandates the phasedown of HFC production in the US to 15% of 2011–13 average levels by 2036.

The EPA projects that the reduction of emissions from 2022 to 2050 will be equivalent to 4.6 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Separately, the EPA is proposing a regulation that specifically targets HFC-23, or fluoroform, which is generated as a byproduct at plants making hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs). HFC-23 has a “substantially longer” lifetime in the atmosphere and a higher global warming potential than any other HFC, the EPA says. The regulation would require chemical manufacturers to control, capture, and destroy HFC-23.

Like the rest of the world, the US is phasing out the production and use of HCFCs, which both deplete stratospheric ozone and are greenhouse gases. But there is an exception. Companies are allowed to manufacture HCFCs as feedstocks that are entirely consumed, except as trace quantities, in the production of other chemicals.

The EPA’s proposal would allow facilities to emit a maximum of 0.1% of the HFC-23 generated during production of HCFCs as of Oct. 1, 2022. The agency says the proposal would only affect two chemical manufacturing plants. The EPA’s Facility Level Information on Greenhouse gases Tool indicates these are Chemours’s facility in Louisville, Kentucky, and Daikin America’s plant in Decatur, Alabama. These two facilities reported HFC-23 emissions from the manufacture of HFCs in 2019, the most recent year for which data are available, the tool shows.

In concert with EPA’s actions, the US Department of Homeland Security is beefing up efforts to prevent illegal imports of HFCs.

President Joe Biden has called for the US to join a 2016 pact that controls HFCs, the Kigali Amendment to the 1989 Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. The US signed the deal but is not an official partner to it because the Senate has not yet consented to formal ratification of the treaty.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA beefs up rules to curb HFC use
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Senate approves HFC treaty
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biden asks Senate to make US a partner in global HFC pact
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE