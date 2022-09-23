Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Greenhouse Gases

US Senate approves HFC treaty

Chemical industry and environmentalists back Kigali pact

by Cheryl Hogue
September 23, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Chemical structure of hydrofluorocarbon 134a

The Senate voted 69–27 on Sept. 21 to allow the US to join an international treaty to curb the production and use of hydrofluorocarbons.

HFCs are industrial gases used in a slew of applications, including as refrigerants in air conditioners and freezers. They are potent greenhouse gases.

In late 2020, Congress passed a law that authorizes the federal government to meet the terms of the pact, the 2016 Kigali amendment to the Montreal Protocol. Using that law, the Environmental Protection Agency issued a regulation last year to reduce allowable US production and use of HFCs to 15% of 2011–13 average levels by 2036. Such reduction will meet Kigali amendment requirements.

But because the Senate had not ratified the Kigali deal, the US could not participate as a full treaty partner in international talks related to the pact. Almost a year ago, President Joe Biden asked the Senate to formally endorse the agreement. The Constitution requires at least 67 senators to vote for a treaty to ratify it. Because Democrats currently hold a single-vote majority in the Senate, approval of the amendment required support of some Republicans.

The US chemical industry’s biggest trade association—the American Chemistry Council (ACC)—as well as environmental advocates and refrigeration equipment makers backed ratification of the Kigali pact.

The Senate’s move “represents an important step forward in strengthening U.S. competitiveness and addressing climate change,” ACC president Chris Jahn says in a statement. Ratification helps open export markets for chemicals that are alternatives to HFCs, he says.

“The Senate has committed to international climate policy that phases down a super-pollutant while bolstering US manufacturing,” Carol Andress, associate vice president, congressional affairs and climate policy at the Environmental Defense Fund, says in a statement.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biden asks Senate to make US a partner in global HFC pact
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Congress considering controls on hydrofluorocarbons
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. industries ask Trump administration to endorse global hydrofluorocarbon deal
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE