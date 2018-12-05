Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

Australia should ban firefighting foams with certain PFAS, report says

Parliament panel suggests government buy contaminated properties near military bases

by Cheryl Hogue﻿
December 5, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Map of Australia shows military sites with PFAS contamination.
Credit: C&EN
Many military installations in Australia are contaminated with PFAS from firefighting foams.

Australia’s government should ban the use of firefighting foams that contain certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and collect and destroy remaining stocks of such foams, a report from Parliament recommends.

The report targets for this treatment older formulas of foams containing three PFAS: perfluorooctane sulfonate, perfluorooctanoic acid, and perfluorohexane sulfonate. All are environmentally persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic.

The report also suggests the Australian government restrict use of PFAS foams containing shorter-chain fluorocarbons called fluorotelomers to essential applications only, such as high-risk firefighting situations. Fluorotelomers with six-carbon chains, used in these foams since early this century, have low toxicity and bioaccumulation potential but can biodegrade to persistent chemicals.

A joint committee of Parliament assembled the report because Australia faces extensive PFAS pollution in water supplies near military installations where firefighting foams are used. In areas near some bases, residents are advised to avoid eating leafy green vegetables from their gardens, eating eggs from backyard poultry, or eating the meat of, or drinking milk from, home-grown cattle or sheep, because of PFAS contamination.

The report recommends Australia’s government consider purchasing private property contaminated with PFAS migrating from military bases. Accepting such compensation, the report adds, should not preclude anyone from future claims of health problems due to exposure to PFAS.

The report recommends the federal government work with states and territories to determine whether irrigation of crops with well water contaminated with PFAS should continue or whether restrictions are needed.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE