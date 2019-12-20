Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

EU countries to propose restrictions on PFAS

Plan would effect all but essential uses

by Cheryl Hogue
December 20, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo shows cross country skiers on a snowy trail through a group of snow-covered trees.
Credit: Shutterstock
PFAS has been used in some ski waxes.

Four countries are calling on the European Union to restrict all per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), except for uses of the chemicals deemed essential.

Representatives of Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Sweden proposed this action Dec. 19 to the EU’s council of environment ministers.

“There is a clear need to phase out the use of PFAS in the EU to prevent further release of emissions,” according to information the representatives provided to the council.

PFAS are synthetic chemicals that stand up to harsh conditions and don’t break down in the environment. They are used in breathable rainwear, ski waxes, and industrial membranes used in chlor-alakli production, among other applications. The few nonpolymeric PFAS studied thus far have caused adverse health effects in laboratory animals and in people.

The Netherlands, which is struggling with PFAS pollution near a fluorochemicals factory in Dordrecht formerly owned by DuPont and now run by DuPont spin-off Chemours, wants to draft an EU proposal to restrict PFAS products and uses. Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and the European Chemicals Agency are cooperating with the Netherlands on this effort.

The plan represents the first formal policy attempt to control PFAS as a class. The concept of phasing out PFAS on the basis of how essential their uses are was introduced earlier this year by an international group of researchers.

Dutch minister for the environment and housing Stientje van Veldhoven asked other EU countries to provide information about uses of, emissions of, contamination from, and alternatives to PFAS. These data will factor into the proposal, she told the council of environmental ministers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU proposal would ban 10,000 PFAS
European Union proposal would restrict PFAS as a group
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA orders toxicity tests on another PFAS chemical
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE