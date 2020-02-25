Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

Groups sue US military to stop PFAS incineration

Activists say contracts with companies violate federal law

by Cheryl Hogue
February 25, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo shows large industrial building.
Credit: Center for Land Use Interpretation/Creative Commons
This incinerator in East Liverpool, Ohio, burns PFAS-containing material under contract with the US Department of Defense. It is about 1.8 km from two of the city's schools.

Environmental groups are asking a federal court to halt incineration of the US military’s per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at commercial facilities.

The Department of Defense (DOD) has used firefighting foams containing PFAS since the 1970s. In water-based foams used to douse liquid-fuel fires, PFAS allows the foams to flow better over the fuel and extinguish the fire faster.

PFAS are extremely stable and environmentally persistent, and the handful of non-polymeric molecules tested so far are toxic. The military is potentially liable for the cleanup of drinking water tainted with PFAS from firefighting foam used at hundreds of sites across the US.

During the past 2 years, the DOD awarded contracts to waste-handling companies to incinerate its stockpiles of unused PFAS-containing foams. But in their lawsuit, the environmental groups argue that the contracts violate federal law in part because the DOD failed to conduct environmental reviews of the incineration facilities.

In addition, a federal law enacted in December lays out broad performance requirements for incineration of the military’s PFAS, the groups say. That law requires the DOD to ensure that materials are burned at high enough temperatures to break down the compounds and emit as little PFAS from the incinerator as possible.

Even after the new law took effect, the DOD continued its incineration contracts without specifying the temperatures needed to destroy PFAS and without ensuring that the incinerators attain those temperatures, the environmental groups allege. What’s more, the organizations say, the department is “not currently able to reliably measure, much less minimize, PFAS emissions” from incineration of its firefighting foam.

A lack of data about PFAS incineration raises questions about whether the compounds are completely broken down or whether incineration leads to smaller PFAS that are released to the environment, scientists say.

The nine facilities the DOD contracts for PFAS incineration are in Arkansas, Illinois, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, and Texas. All have a history of environmental violations, the environmental groups say. Several are in minority or poor neighborhoods, they add.

The DOD has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA adds 3 PFAS to toxics release reporting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS control ranks high on environmental agenda
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump EPA takes last-minute actions on PFAS
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE