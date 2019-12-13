Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

New York restricts 1,4-dioxane in cleaning and personal care products

State is first in US to limit level of this persistent pollutant in consumer goods

by Cheryl Hogue
December 13, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo shows the hands of a person washing dishes in a sink.
Credit: Shutterstock
The persistent compound 1,4-dioxane is an unwanted industrial byproduct in some household cleaning products, including dish detergent.

New York is banning the sale of household cleaning and personal care products containing more than 2 ppm of 1,4-dioxane at the end of 2022. The state is the first in the US to set a maximum contaminant limit in products for 1,4-dioxane, which the US Environmental Protection Agency says is a likely human carcinogen and does not readily biodegrade in the environment.

Drawing shows the chemical structure of 1,4-dioxane.

The law, signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Dec. 9, further tightens the limit to 1 ppm on Dec. 31, 2023. The law also prevents the sale in New York of cosmetics with more than 10 ppm of 1,4-dioxane as of the end of 2022.

The American Cleaning Institute, which represents producers of soaps and detergents, says the law is “ill advised” and could halt the sales of many common household products in New York.

The industry group says “minuscule amounts” of 1,4-dioxane can end up in some laundry and dish detergents. The chemical is an unwanted reaction byproduct of the ethoxylation process used to create ingredients such as surfactants and polyethylene glycols.

The advocacy group Citizen Campaign for the Environment has tested shampoos, body washes, baby products, laundry detergents, and hand and dish soaps for the presence of 1,4-dioxane and posted the results online.

Elevated levels of 1,4-dioxane, formerly used as a stabilizer in chlorinated solvents, primarily 1,1,1-trichloroethane, have been detected in drinking water across New York. Data show that Long Island has one of the highest levels found in the US, with contamination there stemming primarily from industrial operations, according to local officials.

The cleaning institute says the new law “will have no measurable impact on groundwater, and it will not have the intended effect for Long Island’s residents.”

There are no federal standards for 1,4-dioxane in drinking water, though the EPA has estimated there is a one-in-a-million lifetime cancer risk from drinking water with 0.35 ppb of the substance. The agency is evaluating the risks of 1,4-dioxane under the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. External science advisers recently took the agency to task for failing to consider exposure to consumers and the general population in that work.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
1,4-dioxane risk evaluation lands in court, again
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA disregards risk of 1,4-dioxane in drinking water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA disregards risk of 1,4-dioxane in drinking water
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE