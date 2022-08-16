Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

PFAS exposure linked to liver cancer risk

People with high blood levels of a persistent pollutant have a greater risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma

by Katherine Bourzac
August 16, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

chemical structure of PFOS

A large clinical study has found that people with high levels of a type of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) in their blood are more likely to develop hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer (JHEP Rep. 2022, DOI: 10.1016/j.jhepr.2022.100550).

PFAS have been used for decades in fire-fighting foams and to manufacture water-resistant clothing, food packaging, and nonstick pans, among other products. These persistent pollutants are commonly found in people’s blood, in municipal water supplies, and even in rain and snow.

The study builds on previous evidence linking PFAS to liver cancer in animal studies, says University of Southern California environmental health researcher Jesse Goodrich. Earlier this year, his team established a link between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease—a major risk factor for liver cancer—and PFAS exposure. “This is the first time we’ve put it all together” to determine risk in humans, he says.

Goodrich’s team drew on data from the Multiethnic Cohort Study, which followed a racially and ethnically diverse group of people in California and Hawaii over time. They tested prediagnostic blood samples for six types of PFAS and found a strong link between perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and future cancer risk. People in the 90th percentile for blood PFOS levels were 4.5 times as likely to develop hepatocellular carcinoma than people in the same geographic location who had lower levels and were of the same age, race, and sex as listed on medical records.

The blood-sample analysis linked high levels of PFOS to metabolic changes in the liver, suggesting that the chemical increases cancer risk by disrupting fat metabolism and driving fat accumulation in the liver, which increases cancer risk, Goodrich says.

PFOS has been phased out in the US but still persists in the environment. “Next, we need to look at the new replacement chemicals,” Goodrich says. “We’re still being exposed to multiple types of PFAS, and many of them do cause the same effects in animal models.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS exposure linked to liver disease
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS pervade breast milk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Childhood obesity linked to indoor air pollution
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE