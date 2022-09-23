Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

Stain-resistant school uniforms expose children to PFAS

The fluorinated compounds could be inhaled or absorbed through the skin

by Krystal Vasquez
September 23, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Chemical structure of 6:2 Fluorotelomer alcohol labeled 6:2 FTOH

High levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been found on school uniforms available throughout the US and Canada, potentially exposing millions of children to these compounds (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2022, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.2c02111). Exposure to PFAS has been associated with a wealth of negative health effects, including reduced vaccine effectiveness as well as increased risk of liver disease and cancer.

According to the study’s senior author Marta Venier, an environmental chemist at Indiana University, children are especially vulnerable to these health risks due to their small size and developing bodies. “We really don’t need more information to decide that it’s not a good idea to use PFAS in children’s items,” she says.

Yet PFAS are frequently applied to uniforms in order to make them more stain resistant. Once they’re applied, researchers suspect that a fraction of these compounds could be absorbed by children’s skin whenever the garment is worn. Some of the more volatile PFAS, like 6:2 fluorotelomer alcohol (6:2 FTOH)—the main compound Venier and her colleagues found in the analyzed uniform brands—could also enter the body through inhalation. In addition, the PFAS can be released into the environment every time the uniforms are washed.

Currently, states like California are pushing to eliminate the use of PFAS in textiles. “This is a great step in the right direction,” Venier says. However, because the ban won’t go into effect until January 2025, she recommends that parents pay close attention to clothing labels and forgo buying items marked as stain resistant. Additional advice has been made available by the Green Science Policy Institute, who collaborated on the study.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Canada Seeks To Ban Five Toxic Chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gymnasts Exposed To High Levels Of Flame Retardants During Workouts
EPA To Ban Rat, Mouse Poisons
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE