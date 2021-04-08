Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

US EPA revises controversial PFBS assessment

New version upholds scientific integrity, agency official says

by Cheryl Hogue
April 8, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Drawing shows chemical structure of perfluorobutanesulfonic acid.

The US Environmental Protection Agency updated a controversial toxicity assessment for perfluorobutanesulfonic acid(PFBS) on April 8. The compound is a member of the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) family of highly persistent synthetic chemicals, many of which are toxic.

Citing political interference, the Biden EPA in February yanked the initial version of the PFBS assessment, which the agency issued hours before former president Donald J. Trump left office.

That initial version set a range of values for safe long-term exposure to PFBS: between 0.0003 and 0.001 mg per kilogram of body weight per day. That broke with EPA precedent of setting a single value for safe daily doses. Environmental advocates said the range would put federal and state regulators, who use such numbers for pollution cleanup decisions, under pressure to accept higher exposures as safe.

In February, EPA officials said the initial assessment was altered at the direction of political appointees—after the document was peer-reviewed—to provide the range of values.

The revised document “fixes the errors in the version issued earlier this year, was developed by EPA career scientists, and upholds the values of scientific integrity,” says Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta, acting EPA assistant administrator for the Office of Research and Development and the agency’s science advisor.

The updated assessment retains the initial version’s two numbers, which are derived from detailed scientific calculations. But rather than setting a range, it applies the two numbers in the way EPA scientists originally intended.

For lifetime exposure to PFBS, a contaminant in some drinking water sources, the safe dose is 0.0003 mg/kg-day, the revised assessment says. For comparison, the lifetime exposure safe dose for perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), a first-generation PFAS that PFBS replaced, is 0.00002 mg/kg-day.

Meanwhile, the revised assessment says the safe dose for PFBS at subchronic levels—defined as exposure during less than a lifetime—is 0.001 mg/kg-day.

3M introduced PFBS as a replacement for PFOS for use as a surfactant and to make water- and stain-resistant coatings.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New PFAS health risk levels cement gap between US federal agencies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA yanks toxicity assessment of PFAS contaminant, citing political interference
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump EPA takes last-minute actions on PFAS
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE