Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

US EPA yanks toxicity assessment of PFAS contaminant, citing political interference

Agency says scientific integrity of PFBS document was compromised

by Cheryl Hogue
February 10, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Political meddling and a breach of scientific integrity led the US Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider a toxicity assessment for perfluorobutanesulfonic acid (PFBS), the EPA says.

PFBS is part of a family of environmentally persistent chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), many of which are toxic. PFBS has been detected widely in drinking water, wastewater, and food packaging, according to the EPA.

Drawing shows the chemical structure of perfluorobutanesulfonic acid.

Invoking a Jan. 27 memo on scientific integrity and evidence-based policymaking from President Joe Biden, the EPA announced Feb. 9 that it was removing the PFBS assessment from its website and reviewing the document.

The move came after EPA scientists scrutinized a package of actions on PFAS, including release of the PFBS assessment, announced on Jan. 19 during the last hours of the Trump administration. The scientists determined that the conclusions on PFBS “were compromised by political interference,” the agency says in a statement.

“Issuing documents, like the PFBS Toxicity Assessment, that include conclusions purporting to reflect science when in fact they are the product of biased political interference undermines the agency’s scientific integrity policy and erodes the trust that the American public has in EPA, the quality of our science, and our ability to protect their health and the environment,” says EPA career scientist Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta. She is the agency’s acting assistant administrator for research and development and acting science adviser.

The assessment had set a safe daily dose for long-term exposure between 0.0003 and 0.001 mg of PFBS per kilogram of body weight per day. This differed from previous EPA toxicity assessments, which set a single value.

“At political direction, the PFBS assessment was changed to provide ranges of values rather than the previously peer-reviewed and vetted reference value,” Orme-Zavaleta says in an emailed response to a C&EN query. “These changes were made after the assessment had completed external peer review and public comment” and following final review by the agency and an interagency group, she says.

Presenting toxicity values as a range is not scientifically sound, she adds, and would create “significant challenges” to EPA regulators attempting to rely on the assessment to set cleanup or drinking water limits.

Giving a range for the PFBS safe daily dose “does not serve the interest of communities. It gives too much discretion to cook the books and calculate less protective safety thresholds,” says Melanie Benesh, legislative attorney for the Environmental Working Group, an advocacy group.

3M introduced PFBS to replace surfactants that were based on one of the first-generation PFAS, perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, and were used for decades in the company’s Scotchgard products. PFBS is used as an industrial surfactant and to make water- and stain-resistant coatings.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA revises controversial PFBS assessment
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA changes PFAS rule after signing
Chemical Assessment Changes
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE