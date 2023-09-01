Advertisement

Pollution

Boars carry traces of decades-old nuclear weapons tests

Atmospheric testing, Chernobyl fallout contaminate wild boar meat in Germany

by Neil Savage, special to C&EN
September 1, 2023
In the foreground is one large boar facing away from the camera. The large boar is black and gray, and it is near a tree stump in a clearing in a forest. Nearby are five smaller boars with brown and white stripes. In the background of the image are other tree stumps and numerous trees.
Credit: Joachim Reddemann
Wild boars in Bavaria show stubbornly high levels of cesium contamination.

Wild boar, once a delicacy in Germany and Austria, has been largely off the menu since the Chernobyl power plant meltdown in 1986 spread radioactive waste across Europe, contaminating the meat. While radiation levels in other animals have declined in the ensuing decades, levels in boars have remained mysteriously steady. Researchers tracing the source of the radiation now think they know why (Environ. Sci. Technol., 2023, doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.3c03565).

Researchers from the Leibniz University Hannover and Vienna University of Technology took samples of boar meat gathered in Bavaria and tested it for cesium-135 and cesium-137, using a standard chemical purification technique and a recently developed form of mass spectrometry to obtain the ratio of the elements.

Because of the way the isotopes are produced, the ratio of 135Cs to 137Cs coming from a nuclear reactor tends to be low. Researchers found both low and high ratios, indicating some of the contamination came from atmospheric weapons testing in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s.

Georg Steinhauser, a professor of applied radiochemistry at TU Vienna, says that, because it takes time for cesium to migrate through the soil, the boars who root for wild truffles are getting more of the older contamination from nuclear tests than animals that eat plants on the surface. The moving “front” of Chernobyl contamination has not yet reached truffles.

“It’s still continuing,” he says. “It will be there for many years to come.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

