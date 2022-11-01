Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Racial segregation linked with more toxic air pollution

Non-Hispanic Black Americans living in the most segregated neighborhoods are exposed to particulate pollution that contains a higher percentage of toxic and carcinogenic metals

by Katherine Bourzac
November 1, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Color-coded map assigns different risk levels for mortgage loaners in the city of Philadelphia. Areas deemed "hazardous" are colored in light pinkish red. Areas colored in blue are marked "still desirable." Yellow is "declining."
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
This 1936 Home Owners' Loan Corporation of Philadelphia map, an example of redlining, categorizes areas of the city as more or less risky for mortgage loans. Racial segregation in the US persists and is linked to air pollution exposure disparities.

Exposure to fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5) is a leading cause of death and disease around the world. In the US, race and ethnicity are associated with disparities in people’s exposures. Now, researchers have shown that these disparities are tied not just to demographic differences but to racial segregation. The study finds that non-Hispanic Black people living in the most highly segregated parts of the country are not only exposed to more total air pollution than non-Hispanic White people in nearby neighborhoods, the pollution they breathe contains 10 times the concentrations of toxic and carcinogenic metals, including lead (Nat. Commun. 2022, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33372-z).

Due to a history of racist laws and housing development practices, many US cities are segregated. Highways and factories that produce air pollution are more likely to be located in predominantly Black neighborhoods to this day, says Colorado State University engineer John K. Kodros. Kodros and his team drew on census data to rank US neighborhoods’ segregation levels by comparing the percentage of non-Hispanic Black people in a neighborhood with that of their city as a whole. For example, if 30% of a neighborhood’s population is Black in a city that’s 30% Black, segregation is low, Kodros says. If that city’s population is 1% Black, segregation in that neighborhood is high.

The group drew on PM2.5 composition data from more than 200 air quality monitors operated by the US Environmental Protection Agency. The researchers focused on levels of carcinogenic trace metals such as Ni, Cr, and V, and neurotoxic metals such as Pb, Mn, and Cu. The study’s main limitation, Kodros says, is the relative sparseness of these specialized monitors. The research team plans to expand their study by installing more of them.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US monitors fail to capture certain air pollution
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Warehouses worsen local air pollution
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry influences particulate matter’s health effects
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE