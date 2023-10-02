Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Researchers find microplastics in clouds

The chemical composition of the plastic pieces suggests they could promote cloud formation, indirectly affecting the climate

by Krystal Vasquez
October 2, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Mount Fuji in the distance. The mountain's summit is covered by some clouds.
Credit: Richie Johns/Flickr
Researchers found microplastics in cloud water collected on the summit of Mount Fuji.

Microplastics have infiltrated nearly every corner of the globe. Now, a new study suggests they’ve made their way into the clouds.

Researchers from Waseda University identified nine types of microplastics in cloud water that they collected from the summit and foothills of Mount Fuji and the summit of Mount Oyama, both of which sit to the southwest of Tokyo (Environ. Chem. Lett. 2023, DOI: 10.1007/s10311-023-01626-x) .

The number of microplastic particles that the researchers found in the cloud water was low—between 7 and 14 pieces per L on average—but that number is likely an underestimate, says Hiroshi Okochi, an environmental chemist at Waseda University and one of the study’s authors. Okochi explains that the collection equipment he and his team used was not originally developed to sample microplastics.

Even so, “it’s a unique dataset which fills in some knowledge gaps regarding microplastics environmental distributions,” says Denise Mitrano, an environmental chemist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, who wasn’t involved in the study.

After collecting the cloud water samples, Okochi and his team analyzed the chemical properties of the microplastics to determine how they might be influencing the atmosphere. The scientists found that the microplastics contained a high number of hydrophilic groups, which form as the plastic deteriorates. “Hydroxyl and carboxyl groups are formed, making it easier to absorb water,” Okochi explains in an email.

This finding led Okochi and his team to conclude that, more than just floating in the clouds, these plastics could be playing a role in forming them. That would mean that microplastics could indirectly alter how rain is distributed or change how much solar radiation reaches the ground, Okochi explains. “At present, we do not know the extent of this risk, so this is an issue for further study,” he adds.

Mitrano agrees that further study is needed, but she is hesitant to draw the same conclusions as Okochi and his colleagues. Just because microplastics are present in clouds doesn’t mean they’re influencing them, she says. “It could mean that they are just being transported with the airmass,” she says in an email.

Even if future research determines that microplastics do play a role in cloud formation, how large of an impact they have on the climate remains to be seen. Mitrano suspects their effect is small, except in more pristine locations where microplastics could outnumber other cloud-forming particles.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists race to study microplastic pollution in the atmosphere
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How microplastics affect Earth’s climate
Microplastics catch a ride in the atmosphere
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE