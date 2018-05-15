Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Tellurium contamination, on the rise, travels to remote areas from industrial sources﻿

As demand for the rare element grows, researchers trace the history of long-range tellurium deposition ﻿

by Emma Hiolski
May 15, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Photograph of a piece of tellurium.
Credit: Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock
Metal smelting and coal burning have boosted tellurium deposition during the past century, and rising demand for the rare element may add to the widespread contamination.

Human activity has contributed to a widespread rise in tellurium contamination over the past century, according to a new study (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.7b06242). Tellurium from industrial sources, including metal smelting and coal burning, contaminates not only the local environment but also distant, remote areas, the study shows. This increased deposition and long-range transport could make tellurium an emerging contaminant of concern, the authors say.

Tellurium is toxic in some forms, and occurs naturally in the Earth’s crust and oceans at very low concentrations. Most of the tellurium produced for industrial use, such as for solar panels, is gathered as a by-product of copper smelting. This production process is inefficient, losing almost 90% of the tellurium to tailings and the atmosphere, says co-lead author Jane L. Kirk of Environment & Climate Change Canada’s Aquatic Contaminants Research Division.

Kirk, Johan A. Wiklund, and their colleagues analyzed 22 sediment cores from lakes throughout Canada to trace deposition of tellurium over the past century. Tellurium deposition increased near industrial sources, including a 100-fold increase near a copper-zinc smelter in Manitoba after it opened in 1930. Tellurium contamination in lakes in remote Ontario far from industrial sources also increased up to 10-fold above preindustrial levels.

Tellurium deposition may continue to grow, Kirk says, due to increases in global coal burning and rising demand for tellurium in the electronics sector: Worldwide tellurium production grew fivefold between 2000 and 2010. Beyond improving tellurium production efficiency, future work is needed to understand how far tellurium travels and whether it accumulates in aquatic food webs, Kirk says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New details on mercury’s route to the Arctic
Amount Of Mercury In Oceans Rises
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antarctic Snow Shows Record Of Airborne Arsenic And Other Pollutants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE