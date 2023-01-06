US EPA proposes tighter limits on fine particulate matter air pollution

Credit: Shutterstock

The US Environmental Protection Agency has proposed strengthening the US health-based limit for fine particulate air pollution, a change it says would reap billions of dollars annually in public health benefits.

If adopted, a tighter limit on fine particulate matter—particles known as PM 2.5 that are 2.5 microns in diameter or smaller—could eventually lead to tougher emission control requirements and greater costs for industry, including chemical manufacturers.

The proposal, unveiled Jan. 6, would ratchet back the health-based standard for PM 2.5 to between 9 and 10 µg/m3 of air. The current annual average limit of 12 µg/m3 was established in 2012 under former president Barack Obama.

An extensive review of the latest available evidence and technical information indicate that the 2012 standard is “no longer sufficient to protect public health,” EPA administrator Michael Regan told reporters at a briefing.

Scientific evidence has built up over the last quarter century linking long- and short-term exposure to these tiny particles to heart attacks, lung problems, asthma attacks, and premature death. Direct sources of fine particles include soot from vehicle exhaust, fires, and combustion of oil and coal in industrial facilities. But most PM 2.5 forms when gases—primarily sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides—emitted from industry, power plants, and gasoline or diesel engines undergo complex chemical reactions in the atmosphere, according to the EPA.

The proposal estimates that the annual costs of a 10 µg/m3 limit would, by 2032, range between $95 million and $260 million, with benefits of $8.5 billion to $20 billion. A 9 µg/m3 standard has estimated annual costs by 2032 of $390 million and benefits of $21 billion to $43 billion. In addition to saving health care costs, a 9 µg/m3 standard would prevent up to 4,200 premature deaths and 270,000 lost workdays per year, the EPA estimates.

Regan pointed out that communities of color and low-income neighborhoods are “at a higher risk for exposure with disproportionately devastating effects” from PM 2.5 pollution. Many of these areas are located near industrial facilities, including chemical plants, or roads with heavy traffic.

“The science is clear—PM pollution causes serious health problems, and the biggest impacts are hitting Black, Latinx, and low-income people, many of whom are already overburdened with exposure to multiple pollutants,” Anita Desikan, of the Center for Science and Democracy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, says in a statement. “EPA needs to act quickly, follow the science, and finalize the strongest possible rule."

The American Chemistry Council (ACC), the largest trade association of US chemical manufacturers, has opposed tighter PM 2.5 standards in the past. “We are carefully reviewing the EPA’s proposal,” the group says in an emailed statement.

In 2019, EPA staff suggested tightening the PM 2.5 standard to between 9 and 11 µg/m3. But a majority of Trump’s newly constituted CASAC endorsed keeping the 12 µg/m3 limit.

Hours after his inauguration, President Joe Biden ordered the EPA to reexamine the Trump administration’s conclusions on PM 2.5 , among other decisions.