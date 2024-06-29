Dow to buy polyethylene film recycler

Dow has agreed to acquire Circulus, a recycler that can process 50,000 metric tons (t) of plastics per year at plants in Oklahoma and Alabama. Dow says it was attracted to Circulus’s ability to process plastic film, which is hard to recycle. Dow aims to make 3 million t of plastics from recycled plastics and alternatives to fossil fuels by 2030. The company recently announced that it would procure 65,000 t per year of pyrolysis oil from Freepoint Eco-Systems. It also started working with Procter & Gamble on a solvent-based process to recycle polyethylene.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter