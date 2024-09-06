Indorama, Pepsi bottler partner for PET recycling

Indorama Ventures is forming a joint venture with the Indian Pepsi bottler Varun Beverages to establish several polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling plants. The firms are already building two plants that are expected to come on line in 2025. One is in Kathua, in the Jammu division of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir; the other is in Khurdha, India. The firms aim to have 100,000 metric tons (t) of recycled PET production per year. Indorama expects recycled PET demand in India to increase from about 400,000 t in 2026 to more than 1 million tons by 2031. The country has an upcoming mandate of 30% recycled plastic content in plastic packaging by 2026, and 60% by 2029.
