Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Recycling

Mail-back plastic recycling is carbon-intensive, advocates claim

But company says impact is lower than landfilling or incineration

by Cheryl Hogue
June 30, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Photo shows crushed, used plastic cups in a metal basket.
Credit: Shutterstock
TerraCycle says shipping plastic items like rigid polystyrene cups for recycling has a smaller carbon footprint than landfilling or incinerating them.

Shipping used plastic forks and cups, ketchup packets, and potato chip bags to a recycling center is carbon intensive, environmental advocates say.

Though ship-back programs are currently small in the US now, they could contribute to climate change if they expand, according to the groups Beyond Plastics and The Last Beach Cleanup. The groups also criticize mail-back programs because the materials accepted aren’t designed to be recycled and made again into the same sort of items. The materials end up as “downcycled” to products like picnic tables that eventually end up as waste.

But the head of TerraCycle, a company that encourages ship-back efforts and recycles used plastic that curbside pickup programs reject, says the groups’ conclusions are “fundamentally false.”

Tom Szaky, TerraCycle’s CEO, tells C&EN that the operations of UPS and other shipping services are far more efficient and climate-friendly than commercial garbage or recycling collection. The shipment and recycling of plastics not collected in curbside programs is much better for the environment and climate than sending such items to a landfill or incinerator, he says, citing third-party analyses of his company’s operations.

Among the items TerraCycle accepts for recycling are plastic packages from cosmetics; personal protective equipment including gloves, masks and safety glasses; cigarette butts; and wrappers from candy, chips, and granola bars. TerraCycle receives cartons of such plastics that are sorted and sent from retailers and other businesses, schools, and individuals. It makes products such as plant watering cans and garbage cans from the recycled material.

Though Szaky disagrees with Beyond Plastic and The Last Beach Cleanup’s assertions about the climate impacts of mail-back programs, he backs a major recommendation from the groups: Makers of single-use goods sold in plastic that is not accepted in curbside recycling programs should offer reusable or refillable packaging.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
McDonald’s to cut plastics in Happy Meal toys
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Jersey bans plastic and paper bags as of 2022
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU moves closer to banning single-use plastic cutlery, plates, and straws
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE