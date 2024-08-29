Mitsubishi seeks to make carbon black from old tires

Mitsubishi Chemical Group has launched a project in Sakaide City, Japan, to recover the tire ingredient carbon black from end-of-life tires. Other companies also seek to get carbon black from old tires, but Mitsubishi says it will be the first to do so by feeding tires into coke ovens and producing the material again from the resulting tar. The firm wants to sell several thousand metric tons of carbon black in its next fiscal year.
