Samsara Eco raises money for plastics recycling

Samsara Eco has raised $65 million in venture capital funding to further its enzymatic plastics recycling technology, which breaks down polyethylene terephthalate and nylon 6,6 into their raw materials. The Australian start-up says it plans to establish facilities in Southeast Asia that will recycle millions of metric tons of waste. The Singapore investment company Temasek and the Australian investor Main Sequence led the round; the clothing retailer Lululemon also participated. Samsara raised $37 million in 2022.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter