Agilyx licenses polystyrene recycling technology in Japan

Agilyx has licensed its polystyrene depolymerization technology to Toyo Styrene, an affiliate of the chemical maker Denka that plans to install it in a plant to be built in Chiba, Japan, by early 2022. Toyo says it will turn up to 10 metric tons per day of used polystyrene into styrene for use in new polystyrene products. Agilyx says the agreement is its first in Asia, following similar pacts with polystyrene producers in the US and Asia.
