Chemistry in Pictures: Double detection

Filled with colorful solutions, these test tubes, reflected in a granite counter top, contain fractions of an optical sensor obtained via high-performance liquid chromatography. Sayani Das developed the sensor to detect mercury ions in water. The sensor changes color in the presence of mercury, allowing a user to detect low parts-per-billion concentrations by sight. Das’s PhD research in Ankona Datta's lab at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai, India, focuses on developing sensors such as this one to alert people to the presence of essential and toxic metal ions in their drinking water.
Submitted by Sayani Das
Read the paper at Inorg. Chem. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acs.inorgchem.8b00310
This story was updated on March 24, 2020, to include the name of Das's PhD adviser and the DOI of a relevant paper.
