Fluoride hot spots identified in groundwater aquifers

Researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag) have created a machine learning algorithm that can predict where groundwater might contain unsafe levels of naturally occurring fluoride. Using the model, the scientists calculated that approximately 180 million people worldwide could potentially be exposed to fluoride concentrations above the World Health Organization’s recommended guideline of 1.5 mg/L (Nat. Commun. 2022, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-31940-x).

Fluoride is abundant in the Earth’s crust and enters groundwater through the weathering of minerals. Although scientists have shown that fluoride concentrations within the range of 0.5 to 1 mg/L in drinking water are safe and can help prevent tooth decay, consuming too much can negatively impact human health. People chronically exposed to fluoride above the WHO’s recommended limit can develop dental fluorosis, which causes brown staining of the teeth. Fluoride consumption above 6 mg/day can also cause skeletal fluorosis, a disabling disease characterized by bone deformities and joint pain.

Joel Podgorski, a senior scientist at Eawag who led the work, trained the algorithm by using 400,000 publicly available fluoride measurements collected across 77 countries. He and his colleague Michael Berg, head of Eawag’s Department of Water Resources and Drinking Water, combined these data with spatially continuous maps of environmental parameters that are known to influence fluoride accumulation in groundwater, such as aridity, groundwater pH, and topography.

The resulting output was a global-scale map that can predict fluoride concentrations even in areas where no groundwater data had been collected previously. “No one else has really done this, recently, on a global scale,” Podgorski says. Although Eawag researchers had created another global fluoride map in 2008, Podgorski explains that that model’s resolution was much coarser because less fluoride data was available at the time (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2008, DOI: 10.1021/es071958y).

For this study, Podgorski also identified which areas were at highest risk of exposure by combining the fluoride map with global population data, as well as estimates of each country’s groundwater usage. Although fluoride hot spots were seen around the world, the top 20 at-risk countries were all located in Asia and Africa, likely due to these areas’ geology, large population densities, and high reliance on groundwater, Podgorski explains.