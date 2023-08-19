Meatable raises $35 million for cell-grown meat

The Dutch start-up Meatable has raised $35 million from Agronomics, Invest-NL, and other investors to scale up production of meat grown from animal cells and prepare for a commercial launch. The company hopes to reduce manufacturing costs so that its products can compete with conventional meat. The company plans to start selling sausages and pork dumplings next year in Singapore, where several cell-grown meat products are already on the market. Meatable also wants to expand into the US, following two other firms that recently received approvals to sell cell-grown meat there.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter