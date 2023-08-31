Bayer to build Monheim agriculture lab

To bolster its capabilities in regenerative agriculture, Bayer is spending $240 million to build a new crop protection R&D facility and greenhouse at its site in Monheim, Germany. The laboratory will have 28,000 m2 of floor space, enough for 200 employees. The research focus will be on developing sustainable chemicals that boost crop productivity but that have minimal impact on the environment and human health. The investment is the firm’s largest in crop protection in Germany since it established the Monheim campus in 1979.
