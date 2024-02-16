Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Agriculture

DSM-Firmenich to separate its animal nutrition business

The company points to low prices for vitamins for the livestock industry

by Aayushi Pratap
February 16, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Food

Cows eating feed out of a long trough.
Credit: Shutterstock
DSM-Firmenich wants to get out of the animal nutrition business.

DSM-Firmenich, which formed in a merger last year, has given up trying to fix its animal nutrition business and says it will separate the operation—a step that typically leads to a sale—by 2025.

The company attributes the decision to rising competition, a decline in pork production in China, and global destocking following the pandemic. “These difficult market conditions led to unprecedented low levels of vitamin prices, as well as under-utilization of the vitamin asset base, resulting in a very weak performance of the essential ingredients activities” of the business, the company says in a press release announcing its 2023 earnings.

The separation plan doesn’t come as a surprise, considering that the company has been struggling with its vitamin business. Last year it closed vitamin C and B6 plants in China and paused production of vitamins A and E at its Swiss plants.

DSM-Firmenich’s animal nutrition business, which has around 6,000 employees, generated sales of $3.4 billion in 2023, a 15% decline from 2022, owing mainly to poor vitamin sales, the company says in its earnings report. By separating the entity, the company hopes to save $215 million by 2025.

Joshua Haslun, research director for agrifood and health at Lux Research, says the rising demand for all-in-one animal nutrition and health products may have affected DSM’s vitamin business. “A lot of companies are trying to innovate animal products that can reduce carbon emissions while improving livestock performance,” he says. “As a result, people are less and less interested in purchasing one-off ingredients such as vitamins.”

DSM-Firmenich plans to retain ownership of two newer animal-related businesses: the methane-reducing feed supplement for ruminants known as Bovaer and its share in Veramaris, a joint venture with Evonik Industries that makes an algae-based alternative to fish oil. Because these products are new compared with vitamins and in sync with goals of reducing emissions, it makes sense to hold onto them, Haslun says.

The 2023 merger combined DSM, a maker of food and beverage ingredients for both humans and animals, with Firmenich, a world leader in flavor and fragrance ingredients. The new company organized itself into four main businesses: perfumery and beauty; taste, texture, and health; human nutrition and care; and animal health and nutrition.

In a note to clients, the investment firm Jefferies points out that separating the animal health and nutrition business—and likely selling it—will make the company more Firmenich-DSM than DSM-Firmenich.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evonik breaks up animal nutrition business
Novozymes and Chr. Hansen to merge
DSM buys Erber’s animal nutrition firm for $1 billion
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE