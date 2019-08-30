MoA raises $8 million for herbicide discovery

MoA, an Oxford University spin-off, has raised $8 million in its first funding round from the university venture fund Oxford Sciences Innovation and Parkwalk Advisors. The company says it is developing an in vivo herbicide discovery system with high-throughput capabilities. It says the system can rapidly find candidates targeting proteins found only in plants. MoA plans to work with partner companies to commercialize new herbicides.
