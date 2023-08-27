Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Agriculture

Reactions: Remembering the Unit of Nitrogen Fixation

August 27, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Food

 

Letters to the editor

﻿﻿Nitrogen fixation

I was taken back a significant period of years by the article in C&EN on nitrogen fixation as a potential answer to the massive overuse of fertilizers (July 31, 2023, page 24). The underlying reasons go back centuries in Europe and other parts of the world, where the system of leaving a field fallow every 3 years except for growing clover was used. Nowadays the reasons are obvious, as the nodules on clover were recognized as sources of N2 fixation many years earlier by microbiologists.

In the 1963–64 time frame, the UK’s Agricultural Research Council funded the first university-based multidisciplinary group in the world to study nitrogen fixation. The Unit of Nitrogen Fixation under the direction of professors Joseph Chatt and John Postgate started at the University of London (Royal Veterinary College and Queen Mary College) and then moved to the new University of Sussex (December 1964–January 1965). I joined the Queen Mary College laboratory as a research technician under Chatt together with Rosemary Paske (graduate student), and then we all moved to Sussex, expanding with more inorganic chemists plus microbiologists. The original grad students (including me, later an external student of Postgate’s) received our DPhil degrees in the early summer of 1968 (Howard Dalton, Brian Heaton, Mick Mingos, and Rosemary Paske).

Subsequently, the unit moved to the John Innes Institute at the University of East Anglia. In 2011, I was delivering a seminar at the chemistry department at East Anglia and was asked about the unit. Apparently by then I was one of the few known members of it.

The multidisciplinary relationships in the unit were probably the reason why very significant basic results related to nitrogen fixation were reported then and over the following years. These included studies in the aerobic nitrogen-fixing bacterium Azotobacter vinelandii by the late Dalton and inorganic chemistry studies related to N2 fixation by Mingos, Heaton, and Paske. My contribution covered electron transport in anaerobic sulfate-reducing nitrogen-fixing marine bacteria.

Although Dalton, Mingos, and I went over on the same plane to postdoc in the US in the late summer of 1968, I was the only one who stayed in the US.

David J. Newman
Wayne, Pennsylvania

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Francis "Fritz" Schmitz
Obituary: Bennett Willeford
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Minas Prodromos Georgiadis
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE